EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Tax Day Alternative, Call For Abolishing IRS

Republican Georgia Reps. Buddy Carter and Andrew Clyde introduced a resolution Tuesday that would declare April 16, the day after Tax Day, as FairTax Day.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the resolution, which is part of H.R. 25, the FairTax Act, which is a bill that would replace the current tax code with a national consumption tax, eliminating both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Tax Day. The lawmakers believe the proposed resolution to establish a national FairTax Day would show a readiness to begin a process that gives the people power over their paychecks.

“Americans spend over six billion hours per year filing their taxes. Instead of putting your hard-earned dollars straight into Uncle Sam’s pocket, the FairTax allows you to keep 100% of your paycheck and choose how much you pay in taxes every year. It is a simple, fair, and preferred alternative to the current system, which punishes success and puts unelected bureaucrats in charge of your paycheck. Let’s make April 15, 2024, our last Tax Day ever. It’s time for a change, and FairTax Day will raise awareness about this popular, Georgia-grown proposal,” Carter told the Caller before introducing the resolution. (RELATED: House Republicans Announce Probe Into IRS For Allegedly Allowing ‘Prohibited’ Political Activity)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The FairTax would not only create a simplified and fair tax code for all Americans but would also foster economic prosperity and eliminate the need for the IRS, which has become weaponized. As a staunch supporter of Rep. Carter’s FairTax Act, I’m proud to join my fellow Georgian in raising awareness of this commonsense legislation by introducing a resolution to recognize April 16th as FairTax Day,” Clyde told the Caller. (RELATED: Republicans Achieve Massive IRS Funding Cuts In Spending Agreement)

In February, the House Oversight Committee announced a probe into the IRS for allegedly allowing nonprofits to engage in “prohibited” political activities.