Lost Child Mistakes Mariska Hargitay For Real Cop And Seeks Help During Filming Of ‘Law And Order: SVU’: REPORT

Famous actress Mariska Hargitay was reportedly in the middle of filming “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in New York City, April 10, when a lost child mistook her for a real police officer and asked for help.

The young girl had somehow been separated from her mother while at the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, and seemingly mistook Hargitay’s uniform for that of a real police officer, a witness told People. She reportedly sought assistance from Hargitay believing she had a real-life police officer that was stepping in to be her hero. Hargitay put her badge to work by halting filming for 20 minutes to help the little girl, according to People.

Mariska Hargitay, Dressed in Her SVUGear, Mistaken for Real-Life Police Officer By Young Girl Looking for Her Momhttps://t.co/BiCzjl0QZa — tp (@oliviasmariska) April 17, 2024

Hargitay was in the middle of filming a milestone episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” when the child sought her out and asked for assistance, the witness told People.

Captain Badass Benson, reporting for duty. 👑 Watch Mariska Hargitay star and direct an all-new #SVU this #LawAndOrder Thursday on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/7Rpk8YRg9n — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) April 10, 2024

It’s unclear what caused the mother and daughter duo to lose sight of one another, but the young girl seemed to have the know-how to seek help from authorities, which proved to be a solid move. The witness said Hargitay paused the hit show to ensure she spent enough time consoling the little girl and her mother when they were reunited with one another, People reported.

The happy-ending is not always one that fans can count on when tuning in to the show, but Hargitay’s ability to play a real-life officer when called upon is right in line with that of her character on the show, Olivia Benson. (RELATED: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sparks Backlash After Episode Features White Victim Asking To Drop Charges Against Black Rapist)

The little girl had absolutely no idea Hargitay was a famous actress, and didn’t seem to notice all the cameras, the film crew and the famous actor, Ice-T, who happened to also be there to witness the reunion, the witness told People.