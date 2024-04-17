REPORT: Seven Criminals Allegedly Kidnap Security Guard In Coordinated Heist

Seven armed criminals allegedly robbed a cannabis growing facility and briefly kidnapped the facility’s security guard in Tumwater, Washington state on April 5, police said, multiple outlets reported.

The Tumwater Police Department (TPD) alleged that the suspects released the guard a couple of miles away from the facility as they allegedly set about burglarizing the business, Fox 13 reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Shooting Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Elderly Man With Hatchet)

The guard experienced no physical harm during the incident, according to the outlet. The TPD reportedly alleged that the suspects stole products valued at tens of thousands of dollars. The suspects allegedly showed up in stolen vehicles that have since been retrieved by law enforcement.

“It seems like they’re getting more brazen. The acts are becoming even more volatile. And it’s becoming more frequent,” Lt. Jen Kolb of the TPD told KIRO 7. “It’s kind of the state of where we’re out right now.”

“I think he made the best decision he could make in that situation. Because he was outnumbered in that situation,” Kolb told KIRO 7. The officer reportedly alleged that the suspects were armed.

The spokesperson told the outlet that the guard was understandably shaken up about the alleged abduction. The owner of the facility told the outlet that their most significant loss was their confidence in their security.

The same suspects also allegedly tried to rob another cannabis growing facility but an alarm scared them off, the TPD said, Fox 13 reported.

Tumwater city in Washington state is populated by a little over 26,000 souls in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.