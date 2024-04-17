‘How Sad’: Sydney Sweeney Responds To Producer Carol Baum’s Harsh Criticism

Sydney Sweeney’s team has responded to the criticisms of Hollywood producer Carol Baum against the “Euphoria” actress Wednesday, Variety reported.

The camp of Sweeney has expressed disappointment over the remarks of Baum against the actress, according to Variety.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful,” the actress‘ representative told Variety. “To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

The producer’s comments came during a conversation with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, where Baum discussed her inability to understand Sweeney’s appeal after watching her film, “Anyone but You.” (RELATED: Director Reveals The Real Reason Sydney Sweeney Was Screaming In Pain With Blood On Her Face)

A producer claimed Sydney Sweeney is “not pretty” and she “can’t act.” Sweeney fired back and called it “shameful,” adding: “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.” https://t.co/5rEZtkcmKL — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) April 17, 2024

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie because I wanted to watch it,” she reportedly said, Daily Mail reported. Despite Baum’s criticism, the recent projects of Sweeney have been met with commercial success. Her film “Anyone but You,” which she also executive produced, was a surprise hit, grossing $218 million globally. Following this, she produced and starred in the indie horror film “Immaculate,” according to Variety.