Sydney Sweeney Reveals The Secret Behind Her Fit Physique

Actress and model Sydney Sweeney has put her fit physique on full display in a wide array of roles and now she’s letting fans in on her fitness secrets.

The stunning 26-year-old is at the height of her career in Hollywood, but her flawless figure doesn’t come without sacrifice. Her 18-hour-a-day work shifts stretch over 6 full days a week, yet she manages to fit in a grueling workout session that keeps her body in tip-top form. Sweeney takes part in reformer Pilates and mixed martial arts classes, and consciously chooses to drink nothing but water to look as stunning as she does, according to Daily Mail.

Sweeney said she also throws in some water sports to make sure her workout is rigorous and enjoyable. The famous actress admitted that she found herself obsessing over hardcore Pilates-inspired workouts that are all-the-trend these days.

“I like this place called SolidCore. It’s a full-body high-intensity workout but on a reformer, and it’s been killing my ass. I love it!” she told WSJ. Magazine.

Sweeney admitted that she had to stop participating in one of her favorite workout activities because the risks began to outweigh the benefits. The star used to routinely compete in MMA competitions but found it difficult to throw herself into such activities for fear of winding up with an injury that would cause a setback in her contracted work commitments.

“It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place,” she said to Women’s Health Magazine. “Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t want to hurt her’, but they were definitely trying. Everyone broke a sweat!”

Sweeney also raved about her love of water sports, saying that in addition to being very fun, they leave her body “sculpted” and “stronger.”

“I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf,” she said to Women’s Health Magazine.

“I see such a change in my body after an entire summer. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid.”

The choices the actress makes after her workout are equally important, and the actress admitted that diet & exercise go hand-in-hand. Sweeney said she chooses to drink water more often than any other type of drink or beverage. (RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Says She Has ‘Never Tried’ Coffee, Can Still Function On Two Hours Of Sleep)

As for her cheat food, Sweeney admitted that her childhood favorite, “Kraft mac and cheese,” remains her go-to.