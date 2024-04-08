Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Reveals The Secret Behind Her Fit Physique

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Actress and model Sydney Sweeney has put her fit physique on full display in a wide array of roles and now she’s letting fans in on her fitness secrets.

The stunning 26-year-old is at the height of her career in Hollywood, but her flawless figure doesn’t come without sacrifice. Her 18-hour-a-day work shifts stretch over 6 full days a week, yet she manages to fit in a grueling workout session that keeps her body in tip-top form. Sweeney takes part in reformer Pilates and mixed martial arts classes, and consciously chooses to drink nothing but water to look as stunning as she does, according to Daily Mail.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Sydney Sweeney attends Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Sweeney said she also throws in some water sports to make sure her workout is rigorous and enjoyable. The famous actress admitted that she found herself obsessing over hardcore Pilates-inspired workouts that are all-the-trend these days.

“I like this place called SolidCore. It’s a full-body high-intensity workout but on a reformer, and it’s been killing my ass. I love it!” she told WSJ. Magazine.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Sydney Sweeney accepts the Best Show award for ‘Euphoria’ onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Sydney Sweeney attends Republic Records Grammy After Party at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 26, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Sweeney admitted that she had to stop participating in one of her favorite workout activities because the risks began to outweigh the benefits. The star used to routinely compete in MMA competitions but found it difficult to throw herself into such activities for fear of winding up with an injury that would cause a setback in her contracted work commitments.

“It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place,” she said to Women’s Health Magazine. “Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t want to hurt her’, but they were definitely trying. Everyone broke a sweat!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Sydney Sweeney attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney on April 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of "Anyone But You" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Sweeney also raved about her love of water sports, saying that in addition to being very fun, they leave her body “sculpted” and “stronger.”

“I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf,” she said to Women’s Health Magazine.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Sydney Sweeney attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ELLE)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Sydney Sweeney attends the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“I see such a change in my body after an entire summer. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid.”

The choices the actress makes after her workout are equally important, and the actress admitted that diet & exercise go hand-in-hand. Sweeney said she chooses to drink water more often than any other type of drink or beverage. (RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Says She Has ‘Never Tried’ Coffee, Can Still Function On Two Hours Of Sleep)

As for her cheat food, Sweeney admitted that her childhood favorite, “Kraft mac and cheese,” remains her go-to.

 

 