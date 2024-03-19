Entertainment

Director Reveals The Real Reason Sydney Sweeney Was Screaming In Pain With Blood On Her Face

Leena Nasir
Michael Mohan, the director of “Immaculate,” revealed that producer and actress Sydney Sweeney was really in pain while filming a very bloody scene for the movie.

Mohan told IndieWire that Sweeney got fake blood in her eye during a very gruesome scene in the horror movie, and kept yelling for the crew to continue filming so they could capture the raw, real emotion. The fake blood was burning her eyes as she screamed in pain, and the cameras kept rolling, he recalled. “She’s my boss, and she was like, ‘Keep shooting, Mike. Keep shooting until you fucking get this,'” Mohan told the outlet.

The director recalled feeling torn in that moment, as Sweeney powered through in spite of the injury to her eye.

“We wanted to do everything practically,” Mohan told IndieWire.

“The biggest challenge was on the last take. Sydney got blood, fake blood, in her eye, and it was stinging her, but we hadn’t nailed the take, and she was actually in quite a lot of pain,” he continued.

“We kept the camera rolling, and I think it was the third take where we finally got the perfect take,” he told IndieWire.

“But the pain in her voice was because she’d gotten fake blood in her eye.”

“That was probably the hardest thing,” Mohan told IndieWire, as he recalled the bloody scene.

“But it was harder for her than it was for me.” (RELATED: Behind The Scenes Footage Shows Sydney Sweeney Screaming In Pain As She’s Bitten By Huntsman Spider)

Sweeney plays the role of a woman of strong faith who joins the convent, while struggling to cope with being tested and tortured in the horror movie, set to release, Mar. 22.