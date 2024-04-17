Video Shows Armed Man Allegedly Rob Postal Carrier

Video captured the moment that three suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier Tuesday afternoon, WBZ reported.

Police are currently looking for the suspects who allegedly held the mail carrier at gunpoint in a normally quiet neighborhood in Nashua, New Hampshire, according to WBZ. A doorbell camera video appeared to show two men with guns drawn allegedly confronting the postal worker as he returned to his truck. (RELATED: Mailman Drops Bag Of Letters To Throw Hands With Career Criminal, Video Shows)

UPDATE: 18-year-old from Lowell arrested in connection with robbery of postal worker in Nashua, New Hampshire https://t.co/5iu7rtPRoC — WBZ | CBS News Boston (@wbz) April 17, 2024

The postal worker appeared to put down the mail and packages he was carrying and then reached into his pocket and handed something to the alleged assailant, who appeared to take it before fleeing with his alleged accomplice.

The mail carrier, apparently stunned, kept his hands up for a few moments until it was clear that the suspects had left.

Police said that the two suspects jumped into a dark-colored Yukon with Massachusetts plates driven by a woman, WBZ reported. The mail carrier told neighbors that the alleged thieves were after his master keys, according to the outlet

“It’s shocking,” Myrom Rodriguez-Nunez, who lives in the neighborhood, said, according to WBZ. “I have four kids of my own. There are plenty of other kids out here on a daily basis day in and day out.”

Neighbors, who described the area as family-friendly, told WBZ that the alleged robbery happened just moments before kids were dropped off at the local bus stop at the end of the school day. Neighbors also told WBZ that the mail carrier is a kind and hardworking person who had delivered the mail on this route for years.

“For him to have to be put through that is scary,” said Joscelyn Cross. “We moved here about six months ago because it was a quiet and calm neighborhood. To hear about this, it is really scary because it’s like, are we safe?”

The USPS said the mail carrier was not injured and that armed robbery of a postal worker carries a potential 25-year prison sentence, WBZ reported.