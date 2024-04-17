‘You Need Therapy!’: Hearing Implodes As James Comer, Jamie Raskin Get Into Heated Shouting Match

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland clashed over the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden during a Wednesday hearing.

Comer and Raskin exchanged the heated comments during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part I.” Raskin started the argument by attacking the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, which the House voted to open in December. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

“It’s obviously been dropped and yet this was the genesis of our investigation,” Raskin claimed, referring to an FBI FD-1023 form that had been released by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Comer said this was “simply not true.”

The House approved a resolution to formally open an impeachment inquiry into Biden centered around his family’s business dealings in a 221-212 vote. Bank records and other documents released by Comer showed the Bidens received millions of dollars from Chinese firms.

WATCH:

“Are you saying the bank statements are Russian disinformation, that the Bidens took $9,000 from China?” Comer asked.

“You’ve been talking about bank statements for over a year, but they don’t show anything other than there was no crime,” Raskin claimed.

One document released by Comer during the course of the probe into the Bidens was a June 2018 email from a bank money laundering investigator raising concern about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, citing the legal issues faced by one of his business partners.

“So it’s okay, as Tony Bobulinski said, for China to bribe Joe Biden’s family with $9 million?” Comer responded.

“But that’s the lie that’s been discredited,” Raskin claimed.

Raskin has been accused of seeking to “smear and defame” Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s who has cooperated with the House Oversight Committee’s probe.

“Y’all have an obsession with Russia and Trump,” Comer said. “It’s disturbing. You need therapy, Mr. Raskin.”

