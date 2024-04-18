Arizona Fanbase Makes It Brutally Clear Where They Stand On Coyotes Relocating To Salt Lake City

Needless to say, Coyotes fans aren’t happy.

It’s not officially official as of yet, but it 99.9% looks like the Arizona Coyotes franchise will be relocating to Salt Lake City starting in the 2024-25 campaign. And as I’m sure you can understand, Arizona fans are livid about it.

Based on everything that we’ve seen up until this point, it’s pretty clear what’s going on, and it’s been an ugly divorce. This whole thing stemmed from the Coyotes having a hard time finding an arena to play in. In fact, it was such a struggle that the team even got stuck playing in Mullett Arena — the home of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Yes, the college. (RELATED: True Philly Style: Crazy Brawl Breaks Out At Devils-Flyers Game With One Fan Being Thrown Down Multiple Rows Of Seats)

So with that being said, despite the game Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers being completely meaningless, ‘Yotes fans were full of emotion. So much so, they made it perfectly clear to the franchise how they felt about them moving to Salt Lake City.

“Salt Lake sucks! Salt Lake sucks! Salt Lake sucks!”

Oh, yeah … things got real.

WATCH:

“SALT LAKE SUCKS” Chants have ERUPTED in Mullet Arena 😂 pic.twitter.com/4gFwwDfLnV — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 18, 2024

Also, something interesting that happened after the game … the Coyotes’ relocation isn’t official yet, right?

So what the hell was going on here?

The Coyotes had team employees join them on the ice in their salute to the fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYvY3tgj5A — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2024

Everything is done but the announcement as far as I’m concerned.