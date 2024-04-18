Dickey Betts, Founder And Lead Guitarist Of Allman Brothers Band, Dead At Age 80

Founding member and longtime guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts, died Thursday at the age of 80.

Betts’ family issued a statement announcing his death on social media on the same day. “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard ‘Dickey’ Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old,” they wrote to Instagram.

“The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dickey Betts (@dickeybettsofficial)

The talented musician’s family went on to pay tribute to Betts, and asked for some space to grieve, promising to return with updates after they come to terms with this tragic loss. “Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide,” they wrote.

“At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time,” they said.

Betts was a beloved member of the band. He struggled with his health for several years before his death, which forced him to take a step back from his career in the music industry. It was reported that he suffered from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to TMZ.

The Allman Brothers Bandwas inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, a high point in Betts’ career.

He left the band in 2000 but continued to play solo, as well as with his own band Great Southern, which included his son, Duane Betts, according to City News.

Betts lent his talents to a catchy 7.5 minute instrumental composition titled “Jessica,” that became a hit on FM radio, and one of the band’s signature songs. Betts also wrote or co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Blue Sky” and “Southbound,” and “Ramblin’ Man.”

The famous musician suffered a mild stroke in August 2018 and fell and his hit head the following month, which resulted in a brain bleed that required surgery, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Popular Singer Park Bo Ram Dies At 30 After Night Of Heavy Drinking With Friends: REPORT)

Fans and loved ones have turned to social media to pay their final respects.