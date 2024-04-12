Popular Singer Park Bo Ram Dies At 30 After Night Of Heavy Drinking With Friends: REPORT

“SuperStar K2” singer Park Bo Ram passed away at the home of an acquaintance during the afternoon of Apr. 11, at the age of 30.

It is believed she was drinking heavily with two other women before her death, according to TMZ. It was reported that she died suddenly and unexpectedly and was found collapsed in cardiac arrest, according to The Korea Harold. She was rushed to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical staff, was pronounced dead within an hour of arriving, according to The Korea Harold. Police are currently investigating the cause of the singer’s death.

The singer’s agency, Xanadu Entertainment, confirmed the popular singer’s death.

Park Bo Ram’s popularity in the K-Pop community soared in 2010 after she appeared on the Mnet audition program “SuperStar K2.”

Her signature voice, vocal range and stage presence commanded attention each time she took the stage and she quickly began to amass a significant fan following.

She kicked off her solo career in 2014 with her hit track “Beautiful,” which soared to the number 19 spot, according to All K Pop.

The popular singer went on to release several other successful tracks, including “Celepretty,” “Sorry,” “Pretty Bae,” “Dynamic Love” and several others.

Park Bo Ram released a duet titled “I Hope” in February, as a collaboration with Huh Gak, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut in the music industry. She was poised to release her first studio album toward the end of 2024. (RELATED: Famous Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dead At 83)

Her official cause of death is pending.