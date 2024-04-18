Editorial

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Gets Tattoo Made Of Late Rocker Lemmy’s Ashes

BLOG
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)/(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)/(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Metallica frontman James Hetfield revealed Wednesday that he’s gotten a new tattoo, which contains ashes from late Motorhead icon, Lemmy Kilmister.

Hetfield posted a photograph of himself giving the middle finger, decorated with his new ink, to the official Metallica Instagram account, noting how the design contained “a pinch” of Lemmy’s cremation ashes. The tattoo is an “Ace of Spades,” a nod to one of Motorhead’s most famous singles.

“A salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister. Without him, there would be NO Metallica,” the caption read. “Black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes that were so graciously given to me. So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

Lemmy died at age 70 in 2015, just two days after learning he had cancer, the BBC reported at the time. He was born Ian Fraser Kilmister and was gifted the nickname Lemmy while in school in Anglesey, Wales. He claimed he never understood where the name came from, but it sure stuck.

As far as rockstar behavior goes, this seems pretty beautiful and sentimental. Motorhead inspired multiple generations of rockers, including Hetfield’s own career. The duo clearly shared something much deeper than just an industry, so for Hetfield to now carry some of Lemmy with him wherever he goes … gosh, it’s enough to make you tear up a little.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs during Quebec City Summer Festival on July, 14 2017 in Quebec City, Canada. / AFP PHOTO / Alice Chiche (Photo credit should read ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 25: Frontman James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lemmy’s death left Hetfield “distraught,” he told British rock magazine Kerrang back in 2016, the BBC reported. “My vision of him was as a statue of a man that was immortal. When he passed it scared me, like, ‘Where’s our captain now?’ He’s been a godfather to us,” Hetfield said at the time.

“There’s no doubt that without him there wouldn’t be a Metallica. When he was around, it just felt like things were going to be OK,” he continued. (RELATED: Legendary Rockstar Loses It Over Biden And Offers Solutions On How To Save The USA In Epic Interview)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 4: Musician Lemmy Kilminster of Motorhead enters the Rainbow Bar and Grill on September 4, 2002 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Klein/Getty Images)

LONDON – OCTOBER 4: Lemmy Killminster arrives at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour, the music magazine’s inaugural awards, at Cafe de Paris on October 4, 2005 in London, England. Categories include Album Of The Year, Band Of The Year, Best Reissue, Classic Rock Collection and Classic Rock Event Of The Year. Peter String presents his friend Motorhead frontman Lemmy with Living Legend Award. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: (L-R) Musicians Phil Campbell of Motorhead, Slash, Lemmy Kilmister and Mikkey Dee of Motorhead perform onstage during day 3 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Coachella)

ANSAN, SOUTH KOREA – JULY 26: Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs on stage during the Ansan Valley Rock Festival on July 26, 2015 in Ansan, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Lemmy is remembered as one of the wildest, most creative men who “suffered no fools,” according to Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. He is always missed.