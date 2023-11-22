Sheila Kennedy Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Axl Rose

Former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, accusing the singer of violently sexually assaulting her in 1989.

The lawsuit claims Rose made Kennedy bleed when he allegedly pushed her to the floor and allegedly dragged her into a bedroom. Once inside the room, Kennedy alleges the rockstar threw her on the bed and tied her hands with pantyhose before forcibly raping her. Kennedy filed the lawsuit at the New York Supreme Court.

Kennedy described Rose as being in “a sexual, volatile rage” and said “he treated her like property used solely for his sexual pleasure,” the lawsuit claims.

The court documents also allege “Kennedy did not consent and felt overpowered.”

Kennedy says she has suffered from PTSD-like symptoms and depression as a result of the alleged assault, leading to a negative impact on her career. Kennedy is seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence, according to Rolling Stone.

Kennedy claimed this all began when she was 26 years old and Rose was 27. She claimed she met Rose at a nightclub, and he invited her to his hotel party, per the lawsuit. Kennedy agreed to attend alongside Riki Rachtman — who later became an MTV Host, the lawsuit says.

She alleged Rose gave her and other guests cocaine and alcohol while they were there. Kennedy admitted she didn’t mind kissing the rockstar as part of a welcome exchange, but said she did not consent to the alleged violent encounter that allegedly soon followed, according to the lawsuit.

Kennedy filed this litigation under New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act, which temporarily waived the statute of limitations on sexual misconduct suits, according to Rolling Stone. (RELATED: Diddy Accused Of ‘Savagely’ Beating And Raping His Ex Girlfriend: REPORT)

Rose has not publicly commented on this matter.