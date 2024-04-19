Famous ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Giancarlo Esposito Admits He Thought Of Plotting His Own Murder

Famous “Breaking Bad” actor, Giancarlo Esposito, said his financial situation was once so bad that he contemplated plotting his own murder so that his children could obtain life insurance money.

Esposito said that being offered a role on “Breaking Bad” ultimately saved him from financial ruin, but admitted he thought planning his own murder was the way to go when things became overwhelmingly stressful. He spoke candidly about his depression on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s “Jim & Sam,” and revealed he was dirt broke and nearing bankruptcy before he took on the role of Gus Fring on the show.

“And my way out in my brain was — and I said, ‘Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?’ And my wife said, ‘well, that’s kind of tricky,’” he said. “And she had no idea why I was asking her this stuff. I just started scheming. If I got somebody to knock me off, death through misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance.”

The famous actor said lack of money in 2008 led him down a very dark road that triggered him to think he had to go to extreme lengths to protect his family’s financial future.

“I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life. It was a hard moment in time. I literally thought of self-annihilation so they could survive. That’s how low I was.”

“So that was the first inkling that there was a way out, but I wouldn’t be here to be available to it, or be a part of it, or be there for my kids,” Esposito said.

“Then I started to think that’s not viable because the pain I would cause them would be lifelong, and there’d be lifelong trauma that would just extend the generational trauma with which I’m trying to move away from,” he said on the podcast.

Just when it seemed there was nothing working in his favor, a new job offer changed the course of his dark thought process.

“The light at the end of the tunnel was ‘Breaking Bad,'” he said.

Esposito went on to play Fring on 26 episodes and later reprised his role on the prequel series, “Better Call Saul,” for 38 episodes.(RELATED: ‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea De Matteo Posted Racy Photos To OnlyFans To Save Her Home From Foreclosure)

His role on “Breaking Bad” led to more work, including projects such as “The Mandalorian” and “The Boys.”