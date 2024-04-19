Death Certificate Reveals Louis Gossett Jr.’s Cause Of Death

The cause of death of famous actor Louis Gossett Jr. has reportedly been confirmed as being chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A death certificate confirmed COPD to be the main reason for Gossett Jr.’s death, and also listed heart failure and atrial fibrillation as being contributing factors, according to TMZ. The document reportedly noted that the famous actor was battling COPD for several years before his death. The star, best known for his roles in “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Roots,” died March 29 at the age of 87.

The death certificate also said the famous actor’s body was to undergo cremation, according to TMZ.

Gossett Jr.’s long-standing career in the world of entertainment included a number of accolades. His talent was honored when he was named as the first Black man to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman.” The highly acclaimed star also had a number of stage roles as part of his portfolio. Other notable credits included parts in “Watchmen,” “Boardwalk Empire,” the ‘Iron Eagle’ film series, “Enemy Mine,” “The Deep” and the adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Color Purple.” He also appeared in a series of action films, including “The Punisher.”

Gossett Jr. had a true passion for the arts, and wholeheartedly enjoyed his time working in the entertainment industry. He continued to evolve and take on roles until the very end. (RELATED: Dickey Betts, Founder And Lead Guitarist Of Allman Brothers Band, Dead At Age 80)

He is survived by his natural son, Satie, and his adopted son, Sharron, who joined the family when Gossett Jr. saw him aired in a show focused on at-risk youths, according to TMZ.