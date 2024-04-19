Dick Van Dyke Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Nominee: REPORT

Famous actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke has reportedly become the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee at the age of 98.

He is being recognized for his incredible contributions as Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives,” according to AP News. The star, whose career has spanned an incredible seven decades, has inspired multiple generations with his talent and is now raising the bar even higher, in hopes of clinching the historic Daytime Emmy win.

Van Dyke was nominated Friday. He ranks among the greats and being recognized in this way at his age is not a position that many actors find themselves in. The closest comparable winner is producer Norman Lear, who received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022, at the age of 100, according to AP News.

Van Dyke has taken home four Primetime Emmy awards over the course of his career, three of which were won in the 1960s, for his hit comedy series, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” according to AP News.

He is in good company with his current Daytime Emmy nomination, up against talented Australian actor Guy Pearce, of Amazon Freevee’s “Neighbours.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented live, Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The annual awards show recognizes the most outstanding achievements in television in the United States. (RELATED: 98-Year-Old Legendary Actor Dick Van Dyke Opens Up About Struggles With Alcoholism)

Other nominees for the 2024 awards ceremony include Selena Gomez for her work on the Food Network special “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” which received an astounding 9 nominations, ahead of “The View,” with 7, according to Deadline.