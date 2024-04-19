Attorney For Todd And Julie Chrisley Alleges Misconduct In Case: ‘The IRS Didn’t Know What They Were Doing’

Alex Little, attorney for Todd and Julie Chrisley, from Burr and Forman LLP, reportedly argued that there was misconduct in the couple’s case, April 19.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion in Nov. 2022. Little argued there was misconduct in the case, saying “the evidence suggested that the prosecutors here worked in concert with the witness” during an oral argument session at Atlanta’s Elbert P. Tuttle U.S. Court of Appeals Building, according to People.

“First, the issue that was discussed that came out in the redirect and then the re-cross of Officer Betty Carter was whether the Chrisleys had paid taxes in the post-conspiracy period,” Little said, People reported.

“Now, the district court below confirmed that that would have a potential prejudicial effect on the defendants leading the jury to believe that they had not paid their taxes, that they weren’t interested in paying taxes, that they were untruth type of person who could commit fraud charged in the other acts.”

“That effect spills over not just to the tax charges but to all of the fraud charges in this case,” he continued, according to People.

Little reportedly asserted that the Chrisleys “paid everything before trial,” and “the government doesn’t argue that they hadn’t paid” the owed taxes.

“The IRS didn’t know what they were doing. The left hand didn’t know what the right hand was doing,” Little alleged, the outlet reported.

“In the system, if you had looked, …. you can see both taxpayers and you can see that there’s a large sum sitting for Todd Chrisley that has not been applied to the joint return with Julie Chrisley.”

Little reportedly turned his attention to officer Betty Carter.

“If she [Officer Betty Carter] looked at that, she would’ve seen that those two would’ve extinguished each other,” Little claimed, according to People.

“And, if the IRS had properly applied it, they would not then be what Betty Carter says, there would be interest and penalties. She would know those interest and penalties would not be due because that payment was made years before with respect to that payment.”

Representative of the United States Attorneys’​ Offices, Annalise Peters, argued that Little’s comments were not valid, the outlet reported. She reportedly cited that “the evidence was overwhelming at trial that the Chrisleys had taken a number of steps to evade the IRS and they conspired to evade the IRS.”

“So yes, if there are credible allegations and some evidence proffered about any sort of government misconduct a hearing should be had. That’s simply not what we have in this case,” she said, according to People.

Little reportedly concluded the hearing by alleging, “what the government just told [the judge] isn’t true.” (RELATED: Judge Orders Incarcerated Reality Star Todd Chrisley To Pay $755,000 In Defamation Suit)

“The only reason the District Court thinks they didn’t know back then is because there’s a presumption that the government is telling the truth. There is nothing in the records that supports that,” he claimed, the outlet reported.