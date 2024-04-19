‘We Throwing Hands’: Heat’s Jimmy Butler Chirps At 76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. After Being Ruled Out With An MCL Injury

FIGHT NIGHT!

Thursday was not the day to be a fan of the Miami Heat, as reality came crashing down after it was revealed that superstar Jimmy Butler will be out Friday against the Chicago Bulls because of an MCL injury — that game against the Bulls is an elimination contest. (RELATED: USA Basketball Drops Hype Video For 2024 Paris Olympics …Be Prepared To Get Gold Medal-Winning Chills)

Things went down Wednesday night at the end of the first quarter, where Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. made an awkward landing on Butler’s leg. The 34-year-old stayed on the court, but his game was flat scoring only 19 points (5-of-18 shooting). With that being said, you can tell Butler has Oubre in the back of his head, because it’s clear he has a target on his back after the six-time All-Star chirped at the Sixer on one of the Heat’s Instagram posts — a post that gave an update on Butler’s injury.

“@kellyoubrejr we throwing hands,” commented Butler.

Jimmy Butler in the comments: “Kelly Oubre we throwing hands.” lol pic.twitter.com/zRdZkog8od — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 18, 2024

If you don’t remember or didn’t see the injury from Wednesday, here’s the footage — and the blog where I covered the original story surrounding his injury.

Jimmy Butler was shaken up after Kelly Oubre fell on his leg on this play. He remained in the game. pic.twitter.com/XI882gNt9N — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2024

I wanna say that Jimmy is joking around and being a troll here, but knowing the temperament of Jimmy and how he can be hot-headed sometimes, this could be some real ish…

I guess we’ll see the next time the Heat and 76ers play.