USA Basketball Drops Hype Video For 2024 Paris Olympics …Be Prepared To Get Gold Medal-Winning Chills

The hype is most definitely real!

Just recently, the 2024 Paris Olympics roster for the United States men’s basketball team was revealed, and boy oh boy, the talent is something else.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid … these are the names that are leading us in France for our next gold medal mission. And they’re being joined by elite talents such as Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Halliburton. It’s unreal the kind of talent that we’re taking into the Olympics.

Oh, and then on top of that, this “Dream Team” is being led by head coach Steve Kerr. (RELATED: Steve Balmer Is One Of The Best Owners In All Of Sports After Gloriously Picking Up Concessions Tab For Clippers Fans)

There’s a reason why this team is getting so much hype, and it’s because … think about it … when is the last time that we’ve had a team with this kind of rich talent?

You’ve gotta go back to the ’90s, it’s crazy how loaded we are.

And that’s exactly why we’re getting outright brilliant hype videos like this from USA Basketball, starring the legendary rapper Common.

WATCH:

What if our greatest basketball players were stacked on one team? No more what-ifs. 🇺🇸 #USABMNT x #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/QDZE4Cxvht — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 17, 2024

Oh man … I can’t even remember the last time that I’ve been this excited to watch a USA Basketball team. Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited, and it’s because we’ve never been this stacked before — at least from when I was a teenager until now.

LeBron, Steph, KD and Embiid all on the same team?

You better believe I wanna see that.