Patty Mills Signs With Miami Heat: REPORT

The Miami Heat’s depth game just ratcheted up.

The Miami Heat will be hosting the Detroit Piston at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday night, but prior to the game, Heat fans got treated to a special announcement: NBA champion point guard and San Antonio Spurs legend Patty Mills is planning to sign with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A 15-year NBA veteran, Mills has played a total of 14 games this season for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 2.7 points per game and 1.1 rebounds per game, shooting 37 percent from the field and tallying 38.2 percent with his three-point shooting. (RELATED: LeBron James Is Pretty Much Offering His Son And A Boat Load Of Cash For Ohio State To Hire Dusty May: REPORT)

Mills — who has also played for the Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers — has a career stat line of 8.9 points per game, 1.7 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists per game with a 42.5 percent shooting percentage. He has a 38.9 percent average from behind the arc.

Oh, and he won an NBA championship ring in 2014 with the Spurs. Quite the career.

The Heat (34-26) currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference through 60 games. In their last 10, they’ve been hot with an 8-2 record, so the Patty Mills signing comes at a perfect time.

Free agent Patty Mills is planning to sign with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2024

I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve been seeing with my Miami Heat as of late, especially with the newly-acquired Terry Rozier getting his groove together in South Beach. And now we’re adding somebody like Patty Mills?

Obviously, he isn’t in his prime anymore, but this is a hell of an addition to the bench.

You gotta remember, this is the same guy who cooked us in the 2014 NBA Finals (to get his ring):

And now my man is with us in the Trey … dope, so incredibly dope.