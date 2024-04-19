‘He’s Going To Die’: Man Allegedly Stabs, Kills Teen Over Parking Space In Bronx

A 45-year-old suspect is accused of fatally stabbing his 19-year-old neighbor Thursday morning over an alleged dispute about a parking spot in the Bronx, ABC 7 News reported.

Vladimir Lopez German, the suspect, was charged by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) with manslaughter, murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the outlet reported.

Arrest in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Bronx man apparently over parking spot https://t.co/Dsh8fP9MuB pic.twitter.com/pw9sqiOWHZ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 19, 2024

German allegedly stabbed Dominic Aquliera, the teenager, in the chest after an argument broke out about where a car was parked, ABC 7 News reported. German allegedly told the teen to move his vehicle, CBS News noted. (RELATED: Man Found Guilty Of Killing Friend Who Allegedly Tried To Feed Him To Bigfoot: REPORT)

Aquilera reportedly ran into a nearby store where a woman named Wendy Reinoso was employed, looking for aid after the stabbing, ABC 7 News reported.

“I kept yelling and I said, ‘He’s going to die, he’s going to die,'” Reinoso told the outlet. “It’s sad to see it, a young person lose their life like that.”

Reinoso said that she witnessed the teen die.

“When the kid came in bleeding. I called 911. He was bleeding a lot. I told them, ‘put him down,’ because he was going to fall. As soon as said that (sic), he – We held the blood. I think he passed right there,” Reinoso said, Fox 5 New York reported.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, ABC 7 News reported.

“To be honest he was a beautiful person,” Aquliera’s brother told the outlet. “The best brother ever. I’m not saying that because he passed away. He always got my back.”

Witnesses said that German is a taxi driver who has a wife and one young child, CBS News reported. They also told the outlet that German fled the scene by car before being arrested.