Jewish Journalism Student ‘Jabbed’ In Eye With Palestinian Flag Pole While Reporting On Protest

Jewish Yale University student Sahar Tartak was reportedly “jabbed” in the eye with a Palestinian flag pole Saturday night while reporting on a pro-Palestine protest at the school’s campus.

Tartak, who is the editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming that she had been hit in the eye with the end of a Palestinian flag while being surrounded by activists. Tartak told the New York Post that she and a friend were singled out while reporting on the anti-Israel protest allegedly due to their Hasidic Jewish attire, causing a crowd to form around them while filming. (RELATED: ‘Stop Recording’: Columbia University Pro-Palestine Protesters Refuse To Speak To Reporter, Directs To ‘Media Team’)

“Tonight at Yale, I was assaulted by a student today at an anti-Israel protest. He stabbed me in the eye with a Palestinian flag. Now I’m in the hospital. This is what happens when visibly Jewish students try to attend and document these rallies,” Tartak first posted.

A second post from Tartak then shows a video of the moment a protester with a Palestinian flag could be seen circling the student, with Tartak yelling in response. The student claimed that she attempted to run after her alleged attacker, however, protesters formed a “human blockade” to stop her.

“Ow, ow you’re stab[bing] -” Tartak could be heard yelling before the clip cuts out.

After this Yale student jabbed my eye with his flag, I tried to yell and run after him. But the people in this video made a human blockade to stop me from confronting my assaulter. They stood in front of me in a line throughout the night pic.twitter.com/R4LfHqN6TN — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Following the incident, Tartak recorded a conversation with one of the protest organizers, in which she claims was stalling her from finding her alleged assaulter.

“I want you to think about — what do you really want to get out of this,” the organizer asked Tartak.

Tartak told the organizer that she wanted the person who assaulted her to be removed from the protest, to which the activist nodded in agreement claiming that everyone wanted the rally to “be peaceful.”

“I just need to ask you a few more questions,” the organizer stated.

“No, we’re stalling,” Tartak responded.

“No, we’re not stalling,” the organizer pushed back.

After I was stabbed in my eye by a protester at a Yale rally, organizers blockaded me from running after my assaulter. Instead of helping me find him swiftly, one organizer told me: “I want you to think about what do you really want to get out of this.” pic.twitter.com/5Ll4A4Q6b2 — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Additional clips from the night, posted by Tartak, show pro-Palestine protesters marching in a circle joined at the hands surrounding the Jewish student as they backed her against a wall. While one activist could be heard telling the others to come closer to the wall, Tartak questioned their motives behind the move.

“Can you come against the wall?” one protester could be heard saying.

“Can they come against the wall? There’s a person against the wall. So they can come against the wall so they can knock into me? Nice idea,” Tartak stated.

“Close in,” another protester continued.

Yale: one of many videos of a human blockade that did not let me move around at last night’s violent protest. This is me standing in between protestors and the wall. organizers told protestors to get closer to the wall. “Come closer,” they beckoned, waving the mob in my direction pic.twitter.com/qMrH2mfvkM — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Other moments captured from the chaotic night include students cheering as they brought down an American flag on campus while yelling, “Viva viva Palestina,” with another showing pro-Palestine protesters playing a rap song saying, “Free Palestine bitch, Israel gon’ die bitch.”

Yale officials are reportedly investigating the incident, with University President Peter Salovey calling out the “reports of egregious behavior” Sunday, according to the NY Post.

“I am aware of reports of egregious behavior, such as intimidation and harassment, pushing those in crowds, removal of the plaza flag, and other harmful acts,” Salovey stated.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Yale Police for a comment regarding the issue but has not heard back.