‘Stop Recording’: Columbia University Pro-Palestine Protesters Refuse To Speak To Reporter, Directs To ‘Media Team’

Columbia University pro-Palestine protesters refused to speak to a Fox reporter Friday while on live television, suggesting that she could speak to their “media team.”

While live during a segment of “The Laura Ingraham Angle,” Fox News national correspondent CB Cotton attempted to ask protestors at Columbia University about their “demands” for the school.

“We have watched droves of people make their way here to Columbia University protests right outside the main gates to encourage the students behind me who are calling on the university to divest from companies connected to Israel and sever ties with Israeli universities. We’ve heard songs, chanting, marching from the students behind me. Right now we are going to try to go in and see if we can hear more about these student demands, stay with me,” Cotton stated.

As Cotton approached one student, asking her a question about the group’s demands, another quickly came up to tell the Fox News reporter she could speak to their “media team” instead. However, soon after Cotton asked to speak to the team, the protesters began to ask for the camera to stop recording and attempted to shield her face. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Likens ‘Pro-Hamas’ Protesters To ‘Hitler Youth,’ Says They’re Destroying American Universities)

“Hi, we were wondering – can we talk to you guys about your demands for the university?” Cotton questioned.

“Hi, would you mind? We have like a media team here, if you’re interested in talking to people,” a protester stated.

“Can we speak with that media team?” Cotton responded.

“Do you mind stopping recording for a second? Will that be okay?” the protester asked while putting her hand up towards the camera.

“Well I see there are other cameras here,” Cotton pushed back.

“I know, so if you would mind stopping recording then we can connect you with our media team,” the protester continued.

“Well, we just want to talk to you all about your demands for the university. And we know that — ” Cotton stated before being cut off.

“Who are you with?” a protester questioned.

“We’re with Fox News,” Cotton replied.

“Fox News?” another protester repeated as everyone got quiet.

“Yes, that’s correct,” Cotton stated.

“Okay, yeah, we do have a press team —” one protester began again.

“If you would mind stopping recording I can direct you to them, but you have to stop recording first,” another jumped in.

Protesters have been at the university since Wednesday, calling for the school to divest itself from companies that have Israeli connections. As tensions between activists and New York Police Department (NYPD) officials heightened Thursday, 108 people were reported to have been arrested after 500 left their classrooms to protest.

Notably among the apprehended group was reportedly Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, according to Fox News. Hirsi, a third-year at Barnard College, later claimed that she was allegedly suspended from the school due to her pro-Palestinian activity.