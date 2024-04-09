Capitol Police Arrest Dozens After Anti-Israel Demonstrators Storm Into Senate Office Cafeteria

Capitol Police detained dozens of anti-Israel protesters Tuesday following an alleged disruptive demonstration inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building, New York Post reported.

Members of Christians for a Free Palestine and the feminist group Code Pink allegedly stormed into the cafeteria of the senate office building to rally as they carried banners with slogans like “Senate can’t eat until Gaza eats!” They entered the building around 12:30 p.m, which eventually led to their arrest for illegal protest activities, according to the New York Post.

“Approximately 50 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building this afternoon. It is illegal to demonstrate inside any of the Congressional Buildings,” Capitol Police told the New York Post.

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters arrested after storming cafeteria in Senate office building: cops https://t.co/0sAPx6oW15 — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 9, 2024

In a protest against U.S. policy on Israel, Christians for a Free Palestine and Code Pink, known for their disruptions at congressional hearings, teamed up to storm into the building. Footage shows that protesters who earlier blocked the Senate Cafeteria also attended Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin‘s budget hearing. During the hearing, Austin denied accusations of Israel committing genocide in Gaza, a debated issue among critics of Israel, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Activists Douse Leftist Political Party’s Headquarters In Red Paint)

Christians for a Free Palestine led a peaceful protest, blocking the cafeteria to highlight their calls for a Gaza ceasefire, renewed aid, and a stop to U.S. military support for Israel. They vowed to keep the cafeteria closed until the U.S. aids Gaza and ceases its alleged bombing campaign, which they say has killed over 33,000 Palestinians, New York Post reported.

“Over 50 Christian leaders from across the US nonviolently blockaded the Senate Cafeteria to pressure the Senate and their staffers to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, restore aid to UNRWA, and end military funding to Israel,” Christians for a Free Palestine told New York Post.

Christians for a Free Palestine reports that police arrested about 55 protesters, including 30 clergy members, according to the New York Post. The arrests came as Congress returned from a two-week Easter break.