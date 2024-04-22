‘Useful Idiots’: Alan Dershowitz Rips Pro-Hamas Students, Compares Them To ‘Hitler Youth’

Noted attorney Alan Dershowitz blasted pro-Hamas protesters at Ivy League schools Monday, comparing them to “young Hitler Youth.”

At least 40 protesters were arrested after blocking intersections around Yale University Monday, while Columbia University cancelled in-person classes. Dershowitz criticized the protesters who vowed to repeat the Oct. 7 terrorist attack carried out by Hamas.

“Young Hitler youth are now screaming, ‘We are Hamas, I remember October 7th, we’ll do it again and again and again we will do it a hundred times, we’ll do it two thousand times,’” Dershowitz said during Monday’s episode of “The Dersh Show.” “Do what? Rape Jewish women? Behead children?” (RELATED: Fox News Host Asks IDF Veteran If She Fears For Her Safety At Ivy League University)

Dershowitz criticized professors who he said had ignored concerns about free speech until pro-Hamas protesters were being arrested.

“A bunch of professors who never cared about free speech, who have never done anything about free speech or academic freedom, suddenly are on the side of these thugs, these bigots, these antisemites, these racists,” Dershowitz said. “Suddenly they discover the First Amendment.”

WATCH:



“You think that they would apply the First Amendment if the shoe were on the other foot? What if this were a gang of Ku Klux Klan white supremacists and racists, who were calling for the raping of women, black women, or for the lynching of black men? For the return of apartheid to South Africa?” Dershowitz asked.

Dershowitz also said he considered the pro-Hamas protests at Ivy League schools to be more dangerous than the Capitol riot or the violent August 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“They’re our future leaders,” Dershowitz said, noting they would become college professors, work at media outlets like The New York Times and run for Congress.

“There were no future leaders involved in Charlottesville, and I doubt they’re very many future leaders involved in going into the Capitol on January 6, but there are future leaders who are camping out at Columbia today supporting the people who are yelling, ‘We are Hamas’ and ‘October 7th will be repeated over again over again over again,’” Dershowitz said. “So it’s more dangerous.” (RELATED: ‘Jesus Probably Would Have Killed You Himself’: Pro-Palestinian Speaker Goes On Unhinged Rant At City Council Meeting)

Multiple demonstrations at Ivy League schools since Hamas’ attack against multiple locations in southern Israel have had protesters make statements like “resistance is justified,” including an Oct. 15 protest where attendees chanted a slogan that has connotations of wiping out Israel after a Cornell University professor called the attacks “exhilarating.”

Fallout from Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s questioning of Harvard President Claudine Gay and University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill during a Dec. 5 hearing held by the House Education and Workforce Committee resulted in the two university presidents resigning from their posts.

Dershowitz also chastised “Jewish useful idiots” during the podcast.

“They are what we used to call communists, we don’t use that term very much anymore, but they’re anarchists, they don’t believe in America, they don’t believe in western values. They don’t believe in the Judeo-Christian tradition,” Dershowitz said. “They believe in radicalism.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.