Biden’s Favorite Historian Says Images Of Trump On Trial Are ‘Reassuring’

A historian who helped write some of President Joe Biden’s speeches during his 2020 campaign claimed Monday that images of former President Donald Trump on trial were “reassuring.”

Jon Meacham, who had multiple meetings with Biden in the White House during Biden’s term in office, discussed Trump’s upcoming trial stemming from an indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that centered around a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 as part of a confidentiality agreement.

Meacham claimed that images of Trump on trial showed that “the rule of law” was being upheld after Joe Scarborough noted Trump was forced to sit in a Manhattan courtroom during the presidential campaign. (RELATED: ‘A Moral Choice’: Biden’s Go-To Historians Imply Founding Fathers Would Be Disappointed By Trump Supporters)

“No American in history has so warped everyone else’s reality, as well, right? I mean, it’s not simply his imaginative universe, he has imposed his imaginative universe, his grievances, his vision of enemies versus himself on everyone,” Meacham claimed. “We’re living in this warped reality.”

“One thing about the last couple of weeks and about these images that I think – maybe this isn’t a particularly popular thing to say, but this is actually a somewhat reassuring set of images,” Meacham continued. “It suggests that there is something more important than one single man and the will of one single man and that is the rule of law. He is submitting himself to the legal processes of the country, and it should remind people, not of somehow or another his victimhood, but the Thomas Paine insight, that we don’t have a king. In America, the law is king. What we’re seeing in the New York courtroom, however tawdry the narrative around it is, the facts of the case, that doesn’t matter. What matters that the law itself is supreme. It’s not just about the appetites and ambitions of one person.”

Biden had previously attempted to hire Meacham for a White House position, Axios reported.

Opening arguments are scheduled for Monday, following the completion of jury selection Friday.

