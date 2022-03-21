Editorial

REPORT: The Falcons Trade Matt Ryan To The Colts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the offense against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly traded Matt Ryan to the Colts.

According  to Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback has been traded to the Colts in a deal agreed to Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In return for shipping Ryan to Indianapolis, the Falcons will receive a third round pick.

Seeing as how the Colts desperately needed a new quarterback after Carson Wentz was shipped out of town, landing Matt Ryan for a third round pick isn’t a bad deal at all.

In fact, I’d say the Colts are walking away from this situation as the big winners.

If you’re a fan of the Colts, you should be very happy right now. Ryan might not be an elite passer, but he definitely knows what it takes to win.

If you’re the Falcons, this represents an opportunity to hit the reset button at the quarterback position, get a big contract off your books and likely go find a new guy in the draft.

What a wild day in the NFL!