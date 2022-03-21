REPORT: The Falcons Trade Matt Ryan To The Colts

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly traded Matt Ryan to the Colts.

According to Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback has been traded to the Colts in a deal agreed to Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In return for shipping Ryan to Indianapolis, the Falcons will receive a third round pick.

Falcons are trading QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell @diannaESPN, @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Compensation: a 2022 third-round pick, per sources. Deal officially agreed to. https://t.co/8B2PxPHAmu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Seeing as how the Colts desperately needed a new quarterback after Carson Wentz was shipped out of town, landing Matt Ryan for a third round pick isn’t a bad deal at all.

In fact, I’d say the Colts are walking away from this situation as the big winners.

From NFL Now: The #Colts have emerged as the likely landing spot for #Falcons QB Matt Ryan, and the two sides are in talks. If Ryan is traded, it’ll almost certainly be Indy. But nothing is done as of now. pic.twitter.com/TJqqG25Z2x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

If you’re a fan of the Colts, you should be very happy right now. Ryan might not be an elite passer, but he definitely knows what it takes to win.

If you’re the Falcons, this represents an opportunity to hit the reset button at the quarterback position, get a big contract off your books and likely go find a new guy in the draft.

End of an Era in Atlanta. Matt Ryan is heading to the Colts @Barstool_ATL pic.twitter.com/3MwpsXkU2t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 21, 2022

What a wild day in the NFL!