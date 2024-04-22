‘It Almost Killed Me’: Meek Mill Blasts Electric Car He Purchased, Posts Images Of Major Front-End Damage

Meek Mill posted a video April 19 of an electric car that was smashed into the wall, and he had some complaints about the overall vehicle.

“Look at this shit right here,” Meek Mill said in the video. He showed his 11.3 million followers on Twitter the serious front-end damage sustained to the vehicle. The video then panned to the interior, where the car’s break pedal was visibly dislodged and sitting on the driver’s side floor mat.

“The whole fuckin’ break pedal came off,” he said. “The first day? I’ve never seen no car on the first day [where] the break pedal came off,” he said.

Th famous rapper explained he had no idea what led up to this mishap.

“First day I bought this car no air bags … brake pedal came off … with door open no safety effects … no laser censor working … this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off! I had this car for 4hrs maximum,” he wrote.

He went on to say that the car began driving all on its own, but insisted it was in park at the time that it allegedly independently lurched forward.

“Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car ‘not Tesla’ do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad…. The air bags didn’t even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me I tried some new shit and it almost killed me the first day!” he said.

It’s not clear if he sustained any injuries as a result. (RELATED: REPORT: Officials Identify Possible Cause Of Alan Ruck’s Shocking Car Crash)

GMC responded to the situation and requested more information.

“We take safety very seriously and want to connect with you to learn more about this situation. Please send us a DM detailing this event so we can look into this further,” the company wrote on Twitter.