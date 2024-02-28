Meek Mill, Andrew Tate Go At It On Twitter Over Wild Allegations

Famous rapper Meek Mill got into a Twitter feud with social media personality Andrew Tate over a rumor that suggested he had sex with Diddy.

The situation began when producer Rodney, ‘Lil Rod’ Jones sued Diddy for alleged sexual assault and dropped several bombshell accusations along the way, saying Diddy had also been sexually involved with “A Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” that had “performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency.” The rumor mill ignited with allegations that Meek Mill was the man in question, which triggered a tirade between Mill and Tate on Wednesday. Their text exchange has been viewed well over 6 million times.

Andrew Tate lent entered the conversation by responding to one of his own tweets from December, in which he wrote, “I am the most famous man in the world and avoid speaking to famous people because they’re all gay and weird.”

He then sparked the fire by writing posting a tweet that said, “So P Diddy was having sex with Meek Mill and Usher?”

Mill clapped back almost immediately, writing, “Was you sex trafficking women? Tf wrong wit you Brody?”

Their exchange continued with Tate writing, “I only asked a question because everyone is saying it happened. It’s true or not?”

Social media fans quickly joined the conversation by posting memes mocking Mill, and asking questions of their own.

Blogger DJ Akademiks wound up in a Twitter feud with Mill as well. He began putting clues together about the unnamed man that Lil Rod was referencing in the lawsuit, and posted his own views on the matter.

Mill fired back at him by unleashing a series of texts that addressed his assumptions head-on.

“Akademiks an alcoholic fully powered by the White man … who you think posting that on every website! They be so madddddddddddd they can’t stop its few groups! lol” he wrote.

He went on to issue another tweet that read, "I'm from Philly I don't do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won't even offer me coke because I'm that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I'm coming! lol"

He quickly followed up with another message, saying, "I would trash any celebrity if they tried wild move on me…. No picks literally go crazy on them that is all! I'm from Philly nigggga! All my n.#%gas always watch me around this wild ass industry!"

