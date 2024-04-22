NBA Stars Vote Rudy Gobert, Jordan Poole, Trae Young As The Most Overrated Players In The League

Okay … so safe to say NBA players don’t like ‘ol Rudy.

The Athletic’s Josh Robbins and Sam Amick dropped their annual poll that features NBA players anonymously stating what they feel after a season. Here in the 2023-24 campaign, nothing is different as some of the league’s talent has voted on some very intriguing topics — with one of the biggest being who they think is the most overrated.

In this year’s polling, a total of 81 players had a vote. When it came to the most overrated in the league, a whopping 13.6% of the players picked Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. After Gobert, Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole came in second place with 8.6%, while Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young rounds out the top three with 7.4%. In fourth comes Houston Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks with 4.9%, while Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard James Harden ends the top five (4.9%) in a tie with Brooks.

Gobert has three Defensive Player of the Year awards at home … and his peers hilariously threw every single one of ’em out of the window.

Not only do I find this funny as hell, but I wholeheartedly agree with the NBA talent who voted in this poll.

If you watch, listen and read the sports media, they make Gobert out to be some kind of elite basketball player who will eventually go down as one of the greats. Yet, when you look at his stat line (this year, for example), you see that his double-double average is only 14.0 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game, which by the way is very similar to his overall career numbers. That’s average at best for a good big man, but it’s nothing “great” like how the media touts. (RELATED: UConn’s Stephon Castle Declares For 2024 NBA Draft)

The NBA players are right — no ifs, ands or buts about it.