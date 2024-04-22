Texas High School Baseball Game Sets State Record For Longest Contest Ever After Playing 23 Innings In 2 Days

Grassroots baseball at its finest.

Over the weekend, a high school baseball game in Texas went for an entire two days — yes, TWO days — after the contest had an astounding 23 innings.

In a matchup that set the record for the longest high school baseball game in Texas history, per ESPN, Midland High School eventually eeked out a 4-3 victory Saturday over Odessa. (RELATED: Pure Insanity: Oakland Stars Team Up To Make One Of The Most Insane Outfield Catches You’ll Ever See)

Compared to the rest of the nation, it was the third-longest contest ever played, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations per Fox News. It was only two innings away from the United States high school baseball record for the longest game in history.

The game between Midland and Odessa, both high school baseball powerhouses, started Friday. It went a full 13 innings before ultimately being suspended. The next day, the game resumed, with Midland finally tallying the run to both defeat Odessa and win the game.

BREAKING: Midland High beats Odessa 4-3 after 23 innings and 25-and-a-half hours. This marks the longest game in Texas UIL history (previously 22 innings).@AthleticsMISD | @MHSDawgBsbl https://t.co/0yImT96gqE — Kayler Smith – KMID (@KaylerSmithTV) April 20, 2024

23 innings … wow!

These boys were just four innings away from playing three full baseball games in one. I mean, yeah, don’t get me wrong … setting the state record is pretty damn crazy. Even if it didn’t set a record, playing 23 innings is wild in itself. But just imagine if they played 27 innings, three whole games (there’s nine innings in a baseball contest) in one.

It would’ve made this whole situation even more iconic for the Texas high school baseball scene. For America, period. I’m just saying … it would’ve been pretty cool.