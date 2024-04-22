‘Gen Z Is Absolutely Fed Up’: College Student Breaks Down Young Voters’ Support For Trump

A college student broke down why young voters support for presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump Monday morning on “Fox & Friends First.”

Emily Sturge, a student at the University of Florida and Campus Reform correspondent, told Fox News’ Carly Skimkus that Trump is becoming more popular among young people as the 2024 election approaches.

“I’m so excited to see this type of independent thinking among my generation happening on social media because frankly, this is no longer happening in our classrooms or on our college campuses. So, Gen Z has taken to social media to voice their opinions,” Sturge said.

“Let’s not forget how Donald Trump completely revolutionized the way social media like Twitter was used to directly connect with the American audience. And now Gen Z is carrying on this trend,” she continued. “Gen Z valued Donald Trump’s authenticity and his openness with his tweets whether he was talking about North Korea or Diet Coke or whatever else was on his mind at three o’clock in the morning. Gen Z valued that openness and realized that Donald Trump is the type of leader we want in the White House because more members of my generation are waking up and realizing that our lives were actually better under Donald Trump that they are under Joe Biden.”

Shimkus cited polling data that showed President Joe Biden’s support from Gen Z voters sink from 51% in 2020 to 45% in March 2024. Meanwhile, Trump’s support among Gen Z voters increased from 28% in 2020 to 37% in March 2024. (RELATED: Woman Who Went Viral Hugging Trump At Chuck-Fil-A Blasts Biden For ‘Disrupting’ Black Community)

Sturge said she believes Gen Z voters are “smarter than” voting Democrat because of Biden’s cancellation of billions in student loan debt months before the election.

“They’re not falling for the last-minute plea deals and promises from the Biden administration. Gen Z is absolutely fed up with the disastrous economic policies under the Biden administration.”

Biden announced $7.4 billion in student loan cancellation for 277,000 Americans earlier this April through his Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan, which was launched in Feb. 2023. The Supreme Court previously stopped the president from using executive action to grant 40 million Americans student loan forgiveness through a 6-3 decision in June 2023.