Video Shows Woman Assaulting School Bus Driver In Front Of Children, Charged With Aggravated Assault

An Arizona woman was caught on video allegedly assaulting a bus driver April 11, Fox News reported.

Hermenegilda Marquez, 27, faces charges of aggravated assault following an altercation with a school bus driver. Marquez was apprehended on April 17, charged with a felony for attacking a school employee, according to Fox News. The incident began when Marquez boarded a Mesa Public Schools bus and confronted the driver, allegedly accusing her of maligning her daughter.

The Mesa Police Department responded to the scene on W. McKellips Road around 2 p.m., where they found the 64-year-old bus driver with minor injuries, ABC 15 reported. Surveillance footage from the bus shows Marquez angrily addressing the driver before calling out to her child and then resuming her tirade. The situation escalated quickly as Marquez reportedly struck the driver multiple times in front of the children on board the bus.

Eyewitnesses, including several parents at the bus stop, observed Marquez board the bus and allegedly become increasingly aggressive, Fox News stated. As the confrontation intensified, Marquez grabbed the radio handset and challenged the driver, yanking the cord and demanding that the driver confront her off the bus. The driver, who claimed she had never previously interacted with Marquez, attempted to de-escalate the situation by reaching for the bus radio. (RELATED: Video Shows Reportedly Armed Motorcyclist Bashing In Rear Windshield Of Car With Kids In Backseat)

The altercation reached a peak when Marquez’s boyfriend stepped in, pulling her away from the driver. However, Marquez managed to grab the driver’s hair, nearly pulling her from her seat, as she was dragged off the bus, according to Fox News. Following the incident, police conducted further investigations, leading to Marquez’s arrest. After reviewing the video evidence, authorities informed Marquez of the felony charges.