British Woman Requests The Most Incredible Song For The End Of Her Funeral

A video shared on TikTok in April detailed how a British woman chose the most iconic song for the end of her funeral, hopefully prompting a trend that’ll ripple around the world.

It has always surprised me that people pick the saddest songs to celebrate their lives. Whether it’s the misery of “Danny Boy” or something equally dreary, these are arguably some of the worst ways to remember the people we love. Thankfully, one English aunt may have posthumously changed the game when it comes to the way we celebrate the life and mourn the death of our kin.

Margaret Colvin of Stratford, England, closed out her funeral with Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” according to a video shared online.

The opening of Colvin’s service was the Patsy Cline classic “Crazy,” which was apparently her go-to karaoke song. Her other funeral tracks included Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” clearly one of the deeper, more emotional parts of the service.

But to lighten the mood, Colvin had the forethought to put Twain's absolute anthem to close things out. What a headliner!

Colvin’s amazing idea should inspire all of you to consider your top three to five tracks to play at your funeral and why.

Personally, while I’d love to think I’d play something semi-inspirational like “I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down” by Nik Kershaw, or maybe something fun like the A-Skillz remix of “California Soul,” part of me wants to play Puddle of Mudd’s “She Fucking Hates Me.” My close friends and family will understand why.