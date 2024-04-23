Entertainment

‘F*ck Israel, F*ck Zionism’: Pro-Palestinian Activist Confronts Alec Baldwin In Intense Video

Alec Baldwin heckled by pro-Palestinian activist in coffee shop, Twitter, Crackhead Barney and Friends

Screenshot/Twitter/CrackheadBarneyAndFriends

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
A newly released video showed a pro-Palestinian activist relentlessly heckling Alec Baldwin by demanding he say “free Palestine.”

The video was posted online by a woman that reportedly hosts a show on social media called “Crackhead Barney & Friends,” according to Fox News. The woman is seemingly known for her ambush-style videos, and she was definitely determined to get her message to Baldwin. She approached him as he was talking on the phone at the cash register at a New York coffee shop called Maman, and demanded that he repeat her pro-Palestinian rant. “Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time?” she said.

She then took the conversation in a different direction by bringing up the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, “Rust.” “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time,” the lady said.

The woman kept egging the famous actor on and showed no signs of stopping. The video showed Baldwin speaking on the phone with someone when she first approached him, yet that didn’t stop her from loudly targeting the star.

“Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I’ll leave you alone,” she said.

“I’ll leave you alone, I swear. Just say ‘Free Palestine’ one time. One time,” the woman shouted, as she got closer and closer to the famous actor.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Baldwin shook his head ‘no,’ but the woman continued.

Baldwin made a move toward the exit, and held the door open for the woman, motioning for her to depart. A coffee shop worker attempted to stop the woman from harassing the star to no avail, at which time he asked the worker to phone the police for assistance.

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 28: Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Actor Alec Baldwin appears on January 23, 2019 in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Baldwin pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment related to an altercation he had with another man over a parking space in 2018. (Photo by Alec Tabak-Pool/Getty Images)

“Fuck Israel, fuck Zionism,” the woman shouted. (RELATED: ‘Genocide Supporter’: Anti-Israel Protesters Heckle Jerry Seinfeld)

“You know he’s a criminal, you know he’s a fucking criminal,” she yelled out.

The last seconds of the video show Baldwin smacking the woman’s phone.