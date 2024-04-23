Man Sentenced For Freeway Shootings Paroled, DA’s Office Warns Public

A man sentenced to 90 years in jail for four freeway shootings has been approved to be released after only serving 14 years.

Kyle Douglas Frank was granted parole April 10 by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Board of Parole Hearings, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office (DA).

Frank was convicted of “eight counts of attempted murder” in 2011 after committing four freeway shootings in Sacramento from August 2009 to September 2009. The victims in these shootings were either African American or Hispanic, the DA’s Office detailed.

“He attempted to murder eight innocent people simply because of their skin color,” the DA’s Office wrote in the release. Two of the incidents involved Frank yelling racial slurs. He also shot multiple rounds at the victim’s cars, according to the DA.

“Given the extreme violence and trauma inflicted on the victims in this case, this inmate should not have been granted parole after serving just fifteen percent of his prison sentence,” District Attorney Thien Ho said in the press release. ”My office has submitted a letter to the Governor asking him to intervene and refer this decision to the full Board for en banc review and rescission.”

District Attorney Thien Ho Alerts the Public to Violent Inmate Released on Parole The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation’s Board of Parole Hearings granted parole to inmate Kyle Douglas Frank (CDCR #AH1177) on April 10, 2024, after…https://t.co/6IwAUcJ0cu — Sacramento County DA (@SacCountyDA) April 22, 2024

“He unloaded his gun and put about six bullets in my passenger door, shattered my side view mirror, and all because I looked inside of his car,” Paul Adcock, a survivor of one of the shootings, told Fox 40. “Calling me the N-word and everything else and giving me the finger.”

“I thought justice was done, when they said 90-plus years. It hasn’t even been half of that. So why he’s getting out so soon, is beyond me,” Adcock continued. (Man Convicted Of Double-Murder Approved For Parole Eligibility, Prosecutors Barred From Hearing Under LA’s New Laws)

“It’s our position that he is not eligible or amenable to parole,” Sacramento County Assistant Deputy DA Rochelle Beardsley told the outlet. “Public safety is the mandate of the District Attorney’s Office.”

During his incarceration, Frank allegedly assaulted an African American inmate, then allegedly assaulted a second inmate in an incident to appeal to a white prison gang, according to the DA’s Office.

Frank made a motion for a second trial after being convicted, which was denied, the DA’s Office wrote. He appealed his conviction and petitioned the courts multiple times and was denied.