‘Give Us The F*cking Answers!’: Pro-Palestine Activist ‘Crackhead Barney’ Melts Down During Piers Morgan Interview

Pro-Palestine activist known as “Crackhead Barney” chaotically melted down Wednesday during a Piers Morgan interview, following her recent confrontation with celebrity Alec Baldwin.

“Crackhead Barney” appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to discuss her recent viral video confronting Baldwin in a coffee shop Monday, demanding that he say “free Palestine.” As the show began, the activist could be seen with sporadic white paint over her body with a neck brace on and what appeared to be a makeshift cast on her right arm.

“Hey Piers! I’ve been waiting for you Piers f*cking Morgan!” the activist shouted after being introduced. She stood up to reveal she was wearing a diaper and pasties over her exposed boobs. Morgan attempted to have a discussion with her. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Israel, F*ck Zionism’: Pro-Palestinian Activist Confronts Alec Baldwin In Intense Video)

“Can I take you back, if I may, to what you did to Alec Baldwin? Can you explain why you did it?” Morgan asked.

“What did I do to Alec Baldwin? Do you see the damage that Alec did to me? Do you see the damage? Look at my arms, look at my arms, Piers! Look at my neck! I was maimed by a white man on Monday. You’re telling me what I did?” the activist shouted.

Morgan pushed back against the activist’s claims that Baldwin had “maimed” her, sending “Crackhead Barney” into a spiral as she yelled that her body was hurt by the celebrity.

“Piers, Piers! Are you another white devil? Piers Morgan! Don’t do this to me, Piers! It’s too early in the morning, Piers! Piers, it’s too early,” the activist shouted as her wig fell off due to her screaming.

The two continued to go back and forth as Morgan pressed the activist on her motives behind confronting Baldwin, leading “Crackhead Barney” to demand Morgan state “free Palestine.”

“I absolutely believe that Palestine should be free, yes,” Morgan responded.

“Okay and how are we going to do that, Piers? Give us the answers Piers Morgan! Give us the f*cking answers! How are we going to make Palestine free?” the activist continued.

“If it was as simple as me just giving a simple answer now, it would’ve been done by now, it’s a very complicated issue. But let me ask you again, why – let me ask you again, seriously, why did you do what you did to Alec Baldwin and what did you hope to achieve?” Morgan asked.

However, “Crackhead Barney” continued to scream at the show host that the celebrity “maimed” her, telling a story of how Baldwin was the third “white man” to hurt her this week. Morgan pushed back against the activist’s narrative, saying her performative art was turning the issue into a “joke.” As the activist continued to yell, she could be seen pulling out food and heard crunching while attempting to yell about Palestine support.

“You know what I think? I think you’re – I think honestly, Crackhead, you are honestly pathetic. This is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever had to endure in the long illustrious history of ‘Uncensored,'” Morgan stated.

The confrontation with Baldwin was not the first by the activist, as she has been known to go around ambushing people about the support of Palestine while behaving chaotically. In her video of Baldwin, she can be heard yelling at the actor, calling him a “criminal” and stating “fuck Israel” and “fuck Zionism.” While Baldwin could be seen asking the activist to leave him alone, he eventually could be seen smacking the woman’s phone in the last seconds of the clip.