Lions’ Penei Sewell Inks 4-Year, $112 Million Extension To Make Him The Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman In The NFL

Cha-ching! My man is out here getting paid!

As the city of Detroit is working to host the 2024 NFL Draft, the Lions are locking up their players to keep their core intact.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions have come to an agreement on a four-year, $112 million contract extension, with $85 million of that money being guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The new contract keeps him with the Lions until the 2028 campaign, Garafolo added. (RELATED: ‘We Pay You All This Money For What?’: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Says Mike McDaniel Laid Him Out After Chiefs Loss)

Over four years, Sewell will be paid $28 million in new-money average, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league, NFL.com reported. Previously, Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s salary of $25 million was reportedly the record-holder.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, Sewell was selected with the No. 7 overall pick. In three seasons, he’s only missed one start, according to NFL.com. Out of Oregon, Sewell has reportedly earned two consecutive Pro Bowl bids, being named first-team All-Pro in 2023. He’s also the captain of the Lions.

Holy hell, the Detroit Lions are out here making moves!

First, they lock up Amon-Ra St. Brown with a gargantuan contract extension and then — not much longer afterwards — they sealed the deal with Sewell on another massive extension. What this tells me is that the Lions are serious about winning a Super Bowl, and are willing to spend as much money as they have to make it happen.

Oh yeah, ladies and gentlemen. This is definitely not your grandfather’s Detroit Lions.