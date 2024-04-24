Dr. Fauci To Testify Publicly For First Time Since Retirement

Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify publicly for the first time since he retired on June 3 in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the subcommittee said in a Wednesday tweet.

“On November 30. 2023. the Select Subcommittee sent you a letter memorializing the agreement for your testimony. This agreement included two days of transcribed interviews and a public hearing,” the committee’s ranking member, Republican Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, wrote in a letter to Fauci.

“Accordingly, we look forward to your testimony at a public hearing on June 3, 2024. In accordance with all applicable rules, an invitation will follow. We thank you for your willingness to testify and look forward to your testimony,” Wenstrup concluded.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify publicly for the FIRST TIME since retiring from public service at a @COVIDSelect hearing on Monday, June 3, 2024. pic.twitter.com/liADjMdzTs — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) April 24, 2024



Fauci will be making his first appearance on the Hill since he testified in front of the same committee in January. (RELATED: American Researchers In Bed With Wuhan Lab Revealed To Be Even More Deceiving Than Previously Known)

During that closed-door testimony, Fauci told the subcommittee the six-feet-apart social distancing recommendation “sort of just appeared,” and that “he signed off on every foreign and domestic NIAID grant without personally reviewing the proposals,” according to the committee.

✖️Dr. Fauci testified that the “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation — that was used to shut down small businesses and schools across America — “sort of just appeared.” — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) April 24, 2024



His upcoming testimony will come in the wake of the startling revelation that EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak may have lied to Congress about his company’s work on gain-of-function research and their involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.