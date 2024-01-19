US

Fauci’s Top Adviser Admits He’s Done Zero Research On Possible Lab-Leak Despite Claiming It Definitely Didn’t Happen

Anthony Fauci Returns To Capitol Hill For House Interview On COVID

Dr. David Morens, right-hand man for former Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he never considered the possibility COVID-19 came from a lab.

Morens testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Thursday and admitted he never looked into the scientific evidence suggesting COVID-19 could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, COVID Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup said in a press release. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Admits Social Distancing Rules ‘Just Appeared’ Out Of Nowhere, COVID Subcommittee Chairman Says)

Among the key takeaways from Morens’ interview was his admission that “he has not explored any of the scientific evidence behind a potential lab leak or an engineered virus,” Wenstrup’s release says.

Despite that, Morens stood by his belief that COVID-19 originated from an animal and was transmitted to human beings and said he was a close friend of EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak.

EcoHealth Alliance sent taxpayer-funded grants to the Wuhan Institute in Virology to research bat coronaviruses and previously downplayed the potential risks of such research.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, China and assessments from the FBI and Department of Energy concluded the virus most likely came from a lab. (RELATED: CIA Gave Financial Rewards To Six Analysts Who Covered Up Lab Leak Investigation, Whistleblower Alleges)

Fauci knew gain-of-function research was happening at the Wuhan lab prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and appeared to orchestrate a campaign to discredit the lab leak theory early in the pandemic.

Fauci testified before the select subcommittee and conceded the lab leak theory is not a conspiracy theory, Wenstrup said in a statement.

“He testified that the lab leak hypothesis — which was often suppressed — was, in fact, not a conspiracy theory. Further, the social distancing recommendations forced on Americans ‘sort of just appeared’ and were likely not based on scientific data,” Wenstrup stated.

Morens is on leave from his position at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) because of private emails released by the COVID subcommittee where he appeared to admit he used gmail instead of his government email to avoid public records requests.

He denied deleting any material related to COVID-19 origins and forwarding records to his gmail to avoid scrutiny.