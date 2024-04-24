Hamas Releases Video Of Injured American Hostage Under Apparent Duress

Hamas published a video of an American hostage in Gaza on Wednesday, in what is being decried as “psychological terrorism” by Israel.

There are roughly 130 hostages, including several Americans, being held by Hamas as Israel continues to wage war against the terrorist group throughout Gaza. Hamas released a video Wednesday of a man identifying himself as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the American hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attacks, appearing under duress and bearing visible wounds. (RELATED: ‘It’s All Speculation’: US, Israel Reportedly Don’t Know How Many Hostages Are Still Alive In Gaza)

“This is just another one of their attempts at psychological terrorism,” the Israeli government said Wednesday.

It has been “nearly 200 days” since he’s been kidnapped, Goldberg-Polin says in the video, indicating it was filmed recently. He can be seen missing his left hand; he sustained serious injuries to his arm during the Oct. 7 attacks, according to video evidence and witness accounts.

“I was arrested on Oct. 7 at the Nova concert in Rei’m. I went out seeking entertainment with friends,” Goldberg-Polin says in the video. “Instead, I found myself struggling to survive with serious injuries all over the body.”

Hamas’ terrorism is unparalleled. Hamas and ISIS are two sides of the same coin. A video of an Israeli citizen who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, with his left hand amputated, called Hersh Paulin. pic.twitter.com/iSJ3hVz48y — Alaa Pasha (@Alaa2pasha) April 24, 2024

Goldberg-Polin goes on to deliver a message appearing to be written by Hamas, decrying the Israeli government and Benjamin Netanyahu for neglecting the hostages in Gaza and refusing to accept a ceasefire deal. He claims that the Israel Defense Forces killed 70 captives in airstrikes. He urges Netanyahu to accept a deal quickly to free the remaining hostages.

The video ends with Goldberg-Polin saying he looks forward to seeing his family again, and wishing them well. “I know you’re doing your best to get me home as soon as possible,” Goldberg-Polin says. “I want you to stay strong for me.”

“Hamas’ psychological terror continues even after 200 days with a video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin… as he reads the messages that Hamas dictated to him… Shocking!” Israeli journalist Yoseph Haddad said on X Wednesday. “A young healthy man who went out to have fun and dance has been held for over 200 days, injured, in the tunnels of Gaza by barbaric terrorists!”

Israel and Hamas are negotiating a deal through international negotiators to agree to a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of the hostages. One of the latest proposals Israel made was for a six-week ceasefire and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of 40 civilian hostages; Hamas turned the deal down, admitting that it may not be able to provide that number of living hostages.

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against Netanyahu and call for his resignation, demanding that he and the Israeli government do more to free the hostages. Netanyahu is polling unfavorably but has ruled out early elections this year amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

Talks between Hamas and Israel have stalled at several points, as the terrorist group has turned down several proposals and made demands for an offer that the Israeli government sees as unrealistic. The U.S. and several members of the international community are urging Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire deal so that the hostages can be freed and humanitarian aid can be delivered to Gaza.

