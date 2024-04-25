‘There’s So Much Blood’: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Had Eight Miscarriages

Famous actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed she suffers from endometriosis and has endured eight miscarriages as a result.

“My body be playing tricks on me,” Haddish told People during an interview published Thursday. “It’s so fucking devastating,” she said, as she added that her condition has led to a total of eight devastating miscarriages.

The famous comedian said her last miscarriage was as recent as 2023 and described rushing to the doctor for medical care.

“It’s like, I won’t know why there’s so much blood,” she said. “And then I go to the doctor and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re miscarrying right now. And I just D&C [dilation and curettage, a procedure to remove pregnancy tissue],” she said, according to People.

Haddish lost the babies, in spite of her efforts to do whatever it took to give each pregnancy a chance.

“Every time I find out I’m pregnant, I’m like, ‘Don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t do nothing,” she said.

“Even if I don’t really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance.”

She spoke candidly about her condition and didn’t hold back as she described how her life has been altered.

“I’m pretty sure the devil is real, because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down,” she said.

“I’m be like, ‘Am I dying?'”

She said she sought medical advice after fainting while on her period as a result of excruciating pain. That’s when it was discovered that she suffered from endometriosis.

“She gave me something because I kept passing out. I don’t talk about it, but people just think I’m sleep everywhere, but I’m passing out because I’ll be in so much pain,” Haddish told People.

"The pain is crazy. It feels like somebody is kicking me in my back."

Haddish candidly opens up about her personal challenges in her upcoming memoir, “I Curse You With Joy,” slated for release May 7.