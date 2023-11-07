‘Why Did This Happen?’: Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage With MGK

Megan Fox revealed within the pages of her new book of poetry, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” she suffered a devastating miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly.

The famous actress and model candidly discussed the pain and trauma associated with the unexpected loss of her unborn child.

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said Tuesday during an interview with “Good Morning America.” Fox went on to detail her struggle and explained the toll this experience took on her.

The 37-year-old star is a mother to three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, who she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She spoke about how shocked she was when she discovered she lost the baby she conceived with singer Machine Gun Kelly.

“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us,” she said.

She said this was a game-changer for their relationship.

“And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?'” Fox said.

Her miscarriage was just one form of trauma Fox discussed within the pages of her book. Her collection of poems, “Pretty Boys are Poisonous,” also touches on the various high-profile relationships she was in and how the dynamics of those relationships evolved over time.

“It’s not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

“But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Get Me Pregnant’: Megan Fox Posts Love Note For Machine Gun Kelly)

“I have only been publicly connected to a few people, that I shared energy with I guess you could say, who were horrific people. And also very famous. Very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people,” she said.

Fans who want to learn more can purchase her book, which is available now.