Judge Orders Travis Scott To Face Jury Trial In Astroworld Case

Houston Judge Kristen Hawkins denied Travis Scott’s motion to be dismissed from the billion-dollar civil litigation over the 2021 Astroworld disaster, which means he will have to face a jury trial.

Wednesday’s ruling noted that the famous rapper would have to personally attend the trial about the incident that left 10 dead and hundreds injured, according to Billboard. The trial is set to begin in May. Scott’s attorneys insisted he could not be held personally liable for the deadly crowd rush, saying that security the safety of fans was “not the job of performing artists,” according to Billboard.

Judge Hawkins did not provide additional information pertaining to her decision.

More than 2,500 people have filed litigation after the festival that Scott headlined and promoted turned deadly in 2021. Victims, family members and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy are collectively seeking billions of dollars in damages, alleging that Scott and organizer Live Nation were negligent in their planning of the event, according to Billboard.

Depositions have been provided in discovery over the past two years, as the case progressed forward. Scott was deposed in October and questioned by attorneys representing the plaintiffs for roughly eight hours, according to The Associated Press.

May 6 marks the start of the first trial, a wrongful death case filed by the family of the late Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old who died at Astroworld, according to Billboard. (RELATED: The Kid LAROI Abruptly Stops Concert After Security Issue With Fans)

Scott was not pardoned from attending trial, but fellow artist, Drake, was dismissed from the case, as he was a performer, but was not listed as an official organizer of the event.