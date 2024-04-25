Kid Cudi Announces Surgery After On-Stage Mishap, Cancels Tour

Kid Cudi announced the cancellation of his tour because he was undergoing immediate surgery to repair his broken foot after an on-stage mishap.

The famous rapper posted a lengthy message to his Instagram page Wednesday. He informed fans about the situation he was facing, as a result of a bad jump from the Coachella stage during his performance Sunday.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time,” he wrote. “We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

Kid Cudi explained that the injury was going to require his full attention, but assured his loyal fans that he was working hard to make a full and speedy comeback.

“There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%,” he said, referencing his previously scheduled tour dates.

“The injury is much more serious than I thought.”

“Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do,” he wrote to his social media account.

The star issued an apology as he signed off.

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

“I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love,” he said.

Video of Kid Cudi’s jump off the Coachella stage showed him appearing unsteady on his feet before he awkwardly leapt down, and misgauged his jump.

Security guards attempted to get him back on his feet again, but he was unable to put any pressure on his right foot. He hopped away with both arms around security guards who helped steady him as they took him to seek medical care. (RELATED: Kid Cudi Breaks Foot After Jumping Off Stage)

It’s unclear when he will be well enough to return to the stage.