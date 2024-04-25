UFO Seen In Video Over New York City’s LaGuardia Airport

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield interviewed a woman Wednesday who took a video of a UFO over New York City’s LaGuardia airport.

Michelle Reyes was flying into LaGuardia airport over NYC with her daughter when she saw something outside the window while taking a video on her phone, according to her interview on “Banfield.” Out of seemingly nowhere, a flat-ish cylindrical object bursts through the frame and flies — with seemingly no means of propulsion — through the skies and out over the city.

Reyes didn’t say specifically when she captured the footage. But the timing of it is sort of the smallest issue.

“Whatever it was, it was definitely outside the plane and it was flying on its own and it was really, really fast,” Banfield explained. The exact size of the UFO is unclear, though it looks more than big enough to bust a hole through a plane.

Reyes also noted this significant safety concern and sent the video to the Federal Aviation Administration but apparently never heard back. (RELATED: Stephen Hawking Had One Clear Warning About Aliens. Scientists Are Ignoring It)

While there are a lot of UFO videos that force me into a place of skepticism, this one is really weird. Like, extra weird. Whatever that thing is, it’s moving faster than any drone I’ve ever seen. It sort of looks like a flying robot vacuum cleaner.

Video Appears To Show ‘UFO’ Flying By Air Force One At Los Angeles International Airport | @DailyCaller What convenient timing … https://t.co/BTJnRWdGKR — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 21, 2023

Enigma Labs analyzed the footage to confirm its authenticity. The company told NewsNation that they found no evidence of Reyes having faked the footage. Whatever that thing is, it seems that it is really there. And that is kind of freaky.

The FAA did not immediately reply to requests for comment from the Daily Caller.