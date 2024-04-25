NYPD Official Responds To Ocasio-Cortez Rant On ‘Violent’ Police ‘Units’

New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Patrol John Chell responded Thursday to a rant by a Congresswoman about “violent” police “units” being deployed to Columbia University.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday complaining that Columbia University made “the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students.” She alleged that “the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force” and quote-tweeted a video displaying that the department’s counterterrorism units were present on the campus. (RELATED: Pro-Israel Columbia Professor Claims He Was Denied Entry To Anti-Israel Protest Site)

Not only did Columbia make the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students, but the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force. NYPD had promised the city they wouldn’t deploy SRG to protests. So why are these counterterror units here? https://t.co/nfDVfueNSz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 24, 2024

NYPD’s Chief of Patrol took exception to Ocasio-Cortez’s characterization of the use of the police force on campus online. “Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions … I was with those “units” last Thursday that you describe as having, “the most violent reputations.” These “units” removed students with great care and professionalism, not a single incident was reported,” Chell wrote.

Truly amazing! Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions. Something these kids were most likely never taught. Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law. I am sure you would… https://t.co/zKQbjklzks — NYPD Chief of Patrol (@NYPDChiefPatrol) April 25, 2024

“The only incidents that day on campus were the students’ hateful anti-Semitic speech and vile language towards our cops. I am sure you agree any hateful speech is unacceptable. You should rethink your comments to a simple thank you to the NYPD and hate has no place in our society. Maybe you should walk around Columbia and NYU and listen to their remarks of pure hatred. I will ensure those “units” will protect you as they do for all NYers 24/7/365,” the police officer added.

Columbia University’s campus has been rocked by pro-Palestine protests since April 17 that have been characterized by Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as “threatening and intimidating” to the Jewish students in a Fox News interview. The university has been greatly affected by the protests as they have created hybrid classes to deal with the volume of protests and have sent in the police to arrest students who set up encampments on campus, The Associated Press reported.