US

NYPD Official Responds To Ocasio-Cortez Rant On ‘Violent’ Police ‘Units’

Screen Shot Of NYPD Counterterrorism Unit

[Screenshot/Public/Twitter/@loffredojeremy]

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Patrol John Chell responded Thursday to a rant by a Congresswoman about “violent” police “units” being deployed to Columbia University.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday complaining that Columbia University made “the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students.” She alleged that “the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force” and quote-tweeted a video displaying that the department’s counterterrorism units were present on the campus. (RELATED: Pro-Israel Columbia Professor Claims He Was Denied Entry To Anti-Israel Protest Site)

NYPD’s Chief of Patrol took exception to Ocasio-Cortez’s characterization of the use of the police force on campus online. “Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions … I was with those “units” last Thursday that you describe as having, “the most violent reputations.” These “units” removed students with great care and professionalism, not a single incident was reported,” Chell wrote.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is detained by U.S. Capitol Police Officers after participating in a sit in with activists from Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The CPDA held the protest with House Democrats in support of abortion rights. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen with New York Rep.Carolyn Maloney (L) after the funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens, New York on July 3, 2019 for former 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez. – The late former New York Police Department Det. Luis Alvarez, was a 9/11 first responder who died of colon cancer, age 53. Earlier this month, Alvarez joined comedian and advocate Jon Stewart on Capitol Hill to call on Congress to permanently extend the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Bill. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

“The only incidents that day on campus were the students’ hateful anti-Semitic speech and vile language towards our cops. I am sure you agree any hateful speech is unacceptable. You should rethink your comments to a simple thank you to the NYPD and hate has no place in our society. Maybe you should walk around Columbia and NYU and listen to their remarks of pure hatred. I will ensure those “units” will protect you as they do for all NYers 24/7/365,” the police officer added.

TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 22: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is introduced before U.S. President Joe Biden takes the stage on Earth Day at Prince William Forest Park on April 22, 2024 in Triangle, Virginia. Sanders joined Biden as they announce a new seven billion dollar “Solar For All” program with the Environmental Protection Agency as well as an American Climate Corps initiative, while commemorating the 54th anniversary of Earth Day, started in 1970 to raise awareness and support for environmental protection. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 22: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as they walk across the South Lawn after returning to the White House on board the Marine One presidential helicopter on April 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden, Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) returned to the White House following an Earth Day event in Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Columbia University’s campus has been rocked by pro-Palestine protests since April 17 that have been characterized by Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as “threatening and intimidating” to the Jewish students in a Fox News interview. The university has been greatly affected by the protests as they have created hybrid classes to deal with the volume of protests and have sent in the police to arrest students who set up encampments on campus, The Associated Press reported.