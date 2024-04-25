Eagles’ AJ Brown Now The Highest-Paid WR In NFL History After Signing 3-Year, $96 Million Contract Extension: REPORT

A congratulations goes out to A.J. Brown for landing the BAG!

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles have come to terms on a whopping three-year, $96 million contract extension that features $84 million in guaranteed money, according to Brown’s agent who told the information to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

For a wide receiver, the $84 million in guaranteed money is the most in NFL history. Previously, the $77 million in guaranteed money recently given to Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown was the record-holder. Brown’s $32 million average annual value of the extension is also the highest mark for any WR in league history. (RELATED: Financial Illiteracy Is Real: David Bakhtiari Comes Up With Tax Plan That’s Way Off Base (Here’s What We Should Do)

The deal was announced Thursday night by the Eagles, however, they did not disclose any financial terms.

With the Brown deal, Philadelphia now has both of their star receivers locked up. Earlier in April, the Eagles inked a three-year extension with DeVonta Smith worth $75 million with $51 million in guaranteed money. Smith’s extension lasts until 2028, while Brown’s contract expires in 2029.

Another WR deal in Philadelphia: Eagles and Pro-Bowl WR A.J. Brown reached agreement on a 3-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed, per sources. The $32 million is the highest per-year average for any WR. Tory Dandy negotiated and confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/yv1U7T8WAM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2024

A.J. Brown played the system and won.

He can say what he wants publicly, we all know it’s a public relations game, but you know as well as me that he was causing problem after problem with the Eagles hoping that this day would eventually come, and look at that, it worked.

I’ve gotta respect the hustle. Get your money, king.