Jason Kelce Lost His Super Bowl Ring In The Most Jason Kelce Way Possible

Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring in an inflatable pool filled with chili after putting it in a sock as part of a competition for a live taping of his podcast, he revealed Wednesday.

As part of their “New Heights” podcast live event April 11 at the University of Cincinnati, Jason and Travis Kelce hosted a series of games for attendees, including one where participants waded through pools of Skyline Chili (a Cincinnati staple) to find Jason’s ring.

The event, called “Jason Lost His Ring,” was inspired by the elder Kelce’s apparently well-documented penchant for losing his ring. It was supposed to end in a fan finding the real ring among a group of replicas. But, in a stroke of pure irony, the ring was apparently lost it in the sauce. (RELATED: NFL Legend Tears Up During Retirement Speech As He Recounts Moment Coach Had ‘Huge Balls’)

“There was an unfortunateness. As you guys know, this game existed because I continually lose my Super Bowl ring. And I don’t even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it.”

We might’ve taken the “Jason lost his ring” bit too far this time 😬 pic.twitter.com/T2et6ccrNr — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 17, 2024



Kelce even procured a metal detector to try to find the ring but revealed a hilarious reason why that strategy didn’t work. “There’s actually metal in Skyline Chili,” Kelce claimed. “There are traces of iron within the chili itself, so it’s an impossible task to try and use a metal detector. There’s probably lead as well in there at some points,” he joked (hopefully it was a joke).

Is this the most Jason Kelce thing ever? Losing your Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili? And it’s still missing as we speak? How is that even possible? You’d think a hard metal object would be relatively easy to seek out in a pool of wet mushy chili, but maybe not?

Whomever they hired to fish through the chili for the proverbial needle in a haystack needs a raise. But what an absolutely hilarious thing to do. Never change, Jason Kelce.