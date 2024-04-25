Pro-Palestine Protesters Seen With Hezbollah Flags At College Protests

Pro-Palestine protesters were seen with Hezbollah flags at a protest Thursday on Princeton University’s campus, photos show.

Pictures posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon appear to show multiple pro-Palestine protesters with Hezbollah flags. In one picture a pro-Palestine protester who appears to be a student is seen holding a guitar and sitting on the grass in front of the yellow and green flag. A second picture shows two activists holding up the flag as students appear to make a circle around another student. (RELATED: USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony After Anti-Israel Protesters Set Up Encampment On Campus)

As pro-Palestine protests have increased across the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel, demonstrations demanding a ceasefire heightened last week after Columbia University students walked out of class and set up tents on the school’s campus. New York Police Department (NYPD) officials were called to stand by as the protesting continued over the weekend. The demonstration sparked a reaction from students across the country.

By Wednesday, pro-Palestine activists at multiple schools such as Yale University, the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California at Berkeley have held protests and rallies in support of Palestine.

In response to the protests, Columbia University announced Monday they would be shifting the remaining classes for students to an online format. School President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik said the decision is an attempt to “deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps.”

USC announced Thursday they would be canceling the school’s main stage graduation ceremony which “traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends” to the campus. As the school cited safety concerns as the reason behind the decision, they noted that new “activities and celebrations” will be added to keep the ceremony “meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC.”